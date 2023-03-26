Darin Stiltner, principal at Feds Creek Elementary, has announced the honor roll for the third nine weeks.
Those students making the honor roll included:
Second Grade:
All As: London Aiken, Liam Christian
B or better: Connor Casey, Sebastian Dotson, Heaven Fields, Zariah Griffith, Haidon Jackson, Kamden Mason, Samuel Stewart
Third Grade:
All As: Ava Wallace
B or better: Tristian Aiken, Carson Chaffins, Kynnslee Grizzle, Braxton Scott
Fourth Grade:
All As: Kameron Harris, Jasmine Parks, Christalyn Pinion, Cage Smith
B or better: Chloe Miller, Keagan Pinion, Jakoby Pugh, Dawson Williams
Fifth Grade:
All As: Ean Damron, Kearston Robinson, Emily Shortridge, Adam Wright
B or better: Hollie Jackson, Noah Phillips
Sixth Grade:
All As: Maycee Blair, Benjamin Cantrell
B or better: Zaiden Branham, Charles Meeks
Seventh Grade:
B or better: McKenzi Delong, Cierra Stump
Eighth Grade:
All As: Michael Blair, Mason Hamilton, KaDee Pugh
B or better: Lucas Damron, Addy Miller, Alexis Sawyers, Eva Shortridge