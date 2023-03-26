Darin Stiltner, principal at Feds Creek Elementary, has announced the honor roll for the third nine weeks.

Those students making the honor roll included:

Second Grade:

All As: London Aiken, Liam Christian

B or better:  Connor Casey, Sebastian Dotson, Heaven Fields, Zariah Griffith, Haidon Jackson, Kamden Mason, Samuel Stewart

Third Grade:

All As:  Ava Wallace

B or better:  Tristian Aiken, Carson Chaffins, Kynnslee Grizzle, Braxton Scott

Fourth Grade:

All As:  Kameron Harris, Jasmine Parks, Christalyn Pinion, Cage Smith

B or better:  Chloe Miller, Keagan Pinion, Jakoby Pugh, Dawson Williams

Fifth Grade:

All As:  Ean Damron, Kearston Robinson, Emily Shortridge, Adam Wright

B or better:  Hollie Jackson, Noah Phillips

Sixth Grade:

All As:  Maycee Blair, Benjamin Cantrell

B or better:  Zaiden Branham, Charles Meeks

Seventh Grade:

B or better:  McKenzi Delong, Cierra Stump

Eighth Grade:

All As:  Michael Blair, Mason Hamilton, KaDee Pugh

B or better:  Lucas Damron, Addy Miller, Alexis Sawyers, Eva Shortridge