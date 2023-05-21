Many Kentucky families qualify for a program aimed at increasing access to internet services for school-age children, the Kentucky Department of Education announced in a statement May 17.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides enrolled households with up to $30 per month for new or existing internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for purchasing a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
More than 80 percent of households in Kentucky qualify. Eligibility requirements for households include:
• Students in the household attend a school participating in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Program (CEP), in which all students receive free or reduced-price meals;
• The household participates in government assistance such as SNAP, Medicaid or other programs;
• The household income is within 200 percent of the federal poverty level; or
• Households in which anyone receives a federal Lifeline benefit.
For more information about qualifications, visit the Affordable Connectivity Program “Do I Qualify?" webpage at, https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/do-i-qualify/. For more information about the program, visit the KDE Affordable Connectivity Program website at, https://education.ky.gov/districts/tech/Pages/Affordable-Connectivity-Program.aspx.