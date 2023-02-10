Just before he sentenced Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana on Feb. 7 to spend the rest of his life in prison for selling drugs which killed a man, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier refuted a claim Bryant made when he addressed the court.
During his opportunity to speak in the
sentencing hearing, Bryant said he was sorry for the impacts of his actions, but said that he was not a killer.
As he announced the sentence, however, Wier told Bryant that wasn’t correct.
“You’re not a murderer,” Wier told him. “But you are a killer.”
Bryant was convicted by a jury in October on charges of distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl.
During the sentencing hearing on Feb. 7, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble brought up not only Bryant’s overall criminal history — which includes 30 convictions on various crimes in 20 years — but also an allegation that the death of the follow inmate for which he was convicted was not the only death Bryant’s drug dealing had brought about.
Instead, the prosecutors introduced evidence that indicated Bryant had a role in an overdose death which occurred in August, 2021, just more than two months before the death in the jail.
It would be reasonably expected, Trimble said, that a rational person would stop selling once they had potentially caused a death.
“This pattern of conduct makes Mr. Bryant a particularly dangerous person,” Trimble said, adding that Bryant’s criminal history “seems to be escalating.”
Further, Trimble pointed out, Bryant was charged with attempting to bring drugs into the jail on two separate occasions after the death in the jail.
Trimble told Wier Bryant’s case is the first in which he’s asked for a life sentence.
Bryant’s defense attorney Noah Friend said during the hearing that Bryant’s behavior was consistent with being addiction-driven and pointed out that Bryant has spent a significant amount of his life in and out of jail. The Pike County Detention Center, Friend said, was like home to Bryant.
Friend pointed out that the sentence is reserved for the worst of the worst offenders and that Bryant was facing a far greater penalty than the higher-level dealer who had been charged alongside him with trafficking in drugs.
The life sentence, Friend argued, could be looked at as a way to get rid of the drug problem.
“Putting Justin Bryant away does not do away with this problem completely,” Friend said.
Friend asked that Bryant be sentenced to less than the life sentence.
Wier said later in the hearing that he considered it, but that the gravity of the case prevented a downward variance.
The two men who are believed to have died as a result of Bryant’s sale of fentanyl lost their lives and their families are mourning the loss of a person, Wier said.
“When you pull someone out of the world, so much collapses around where that person was,” Wier said.
Wier also pushed back against the idea that Bryant’s life sentence created a disparity in how he and his co-conspirators were sentenced. Bryant, however, was the only one charged with distributing the drug and leading to a death.
“Death is a distinction here,” he said.
Bryant remains lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center, awaiting placement by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Pikeville Police Department.