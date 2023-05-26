Federal indictment: Pikeville doctor illegally distributed drug

A Pikeville doctor who was arrested in December is now facing a federal indictment charging him with illegal drug distribution.
The indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury May 25, charges Jason Noah Stamper, 51, of Ratliff Street, Coal Run, with four counts of distribution of amphetamine, a charge which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if Stamper is convicted.
According to the indictment, on four different instances in 2022, Stamper “knowingly and intentionally distributed and dispensed, outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, amphetamine.”
Stamper, according to court documents, was arrested in December after police served a search warrant at his residence, during which they found a baggie containing 11.4 grams of a white substance believed to methamphetamine and multiple bags of the Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder drug Vyvanse, as well as scales, pipes and baggies containing residue.
The charges related to that search were bound over to be heard by a Pike grand jury.
On Dec. 16, the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency order of restriction of Stamper’s medical license, prohibiting him from prescribing, dispensing or otherwise professionaly utilizing controlled substances until the board’s hearing panel has resolved the complaint.
In February, the chair of a KBML inquiry panel filed an official complaint against Stamper, which ratified the order of restriction and alleged that legal grounds exist for disciplinary action against his medical license. A hearing in that case is set for June 21.