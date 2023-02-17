Career and technical education pathways play a vital role in creating a workforce for the future of our region.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones signed a proclamation designating February as Career and Technical Education Month.
According to the proclamation, career and technical education is a tried-and-true solution to ensure that competitive skilled workers are ready, willing and capable of holding jobs in high wage, high skill and high demand career fields.
Career and technical education pathways, Jones said, are a quick way to get people in the workforce.
“The biggest thing we need in Eastern Kentucky is jobs,” Jones said. “And the quickest way to get people into the workforce is through career and technical education.”
Bobby Branham, principal of Belfry Area Technology Center, agreed.
“They can actually start work when they leave high school,” said Branham. “And make a good wage and stay here in eastern Kentucky.”
According to Branham, some of the career and technical education pathways include health science, electricity, diesel mechanics, welding, carpentry and industrial maintenance.
In Pike County, students from Phelps, Belfry and Pike Central high schools have the opportunity to pursue a pathway through Belfry Area Technology Center, Branham said, and students from Shelby Valley, Pikeville Independent and East Ridge high schools can pursue a pathway through Millard Area Technology Center.
Jones said career and technical education jobs are plentiful in our area, and familiarizing students with these opportunities can help to keep our youth in the region.
“The only way we can have a future here in Pike County and Eastern Kentucky is if we keep our best and brightest here,” Jones said.
Branham agreed.
“This is something we try to push,” Branham said, “because we need to keep our mountains alive and well.”