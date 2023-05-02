As the temperatures warm up and the grass grows long, experts are warning people to be on high alert for ticks.
According to Byron Meade, professor of biology at the University of Pikeville, tick activity peaks during May and June, with another smaller spike occurring in August and September.
“Ticks only feed three times in their lives,” said Meade. “Some of them only feed twice.”
Ticks are potentially dangerous, Meade said, because they can carry several diseases.
“Ticks can vector a lot of different diseases,” said Meade. “Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, anaplasmosis.”
Meade went on to say ticks carry a red meat disease, which causes an individual who has been bitten to become allergic to red meat.
The diseases are caused by bacteria that ticks pick up while feeding during the larval stage, Meade said.
Although ticks do not show symptoms of the diseases, Meade said, the bacteria lives in their stomachs.
For humans, most symptoms of the diseases are similar, Meade said, and include nausea, vomiting, headache and fever.
The symptoms can differ in pets, Meade said, as small mammals may not even show symptoms at all.
For instance, Meade said, mice are one of the biggest hosts of Lyme disease and they don’t show any symptoms.
To transmit a disease, Meade said, ticks need to be attached for quite a long time.
“They really need to be attached for more than 36 hours,” said Meade. “In some cases they can transmit the disease in as little as 12.”
The best defense against being bitten by a tick, Meade said, is to prevent getting one on you in the first place.
Meade said he recommends people wear long sleeves, tuck pants into boots or socks and wear light colored clothing when going places where ticks may be prevalent.
“You’ll look funny, but ticks won’t get you,” said Meade.
Additionally, Meade said, using a pesticide repellent with at least 20 to 30 percent DEET in it and wearing clothes with permethrin will help prevent ticks from getting on you.
While out, Meade said, avoid areas that haven’t been cut, high grass and brush.
These areas, Meade said, are where ticks are usually found to be “questing.”
“They (ticks) basically crawl up on top of grass or brush and hang out and wait for something to come by and brush on them,” said Meade.
The best way to check yourself for ticks, Meade said, is to just take a shower and look yourself over really well.
“Ticks have a tendency to climb up,” said Meade. “That’s why a lot of times if you find a tick it’s usually on your head.”
Meade said to check hair and crevices really well and use a mirror to check your back.
If you do find a tick, Meade said, it is important to remove it with tweezers using steady pressure.
“Get a pair of tweezers and get as close to the skin as you can,” said Meade. “And using steady pressure just pull it out.”
Ticks are arachnids, Meade said, and their mouthparts are made as tiny barbs. If a steady motion isn’t used to remove the tick, he said, the mouthparts could be left behind.
Once the tick has been removed, Meade said, it can be placed in a plastic bag in put in the freezer, where it will die.
Meade said writing the date on the bag and storing it is a good idea in case symptoms occur.
If you’ve been bitten by a tick and exhibit symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headache and fever, seek medical care.