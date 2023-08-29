The Pike County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of several pieces of equipment during its Aug. 22 special meeting.
County Purchasing Director Greg Fannin informed the court of bid openings.
“We had a bid opening on August 3 for a 2024 semi-tractor,” Fannin said. “We had one bidder and that was Boyd Equipment company in Pikeville for $166,507 and it meets all of the specifications listed and I recommend we purchase that.”
“This was a bid as opposed to a state contract, right?” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “And this was budgeted for, right?”
“Yes sir,” Fannin said.
“Okay, just as long as the public understands that this was something that was budgeted for,” Jones said.
The court voted unanimously to accept the bid.
The next item Fannin brought up was the issue of backhoes.
“About three weeks ago, we took delivery of the last backhoe we had bought,” Fannin said. “We are still short one backhoe from completing our fleet.
“When Boyd Equipment ordered the last backhoe for us, they ordered two, spec’d out exactly the same and the reason for that was Caterpillar is going to have a price increase,” Fannin said. “So, they have that one already in stock here in Pikeville and if we go ahead and purchase that one it would fill our fleet and would save the county money given the upcoming price increase.”
Fannin said the price of the backhoe is listed at $206,262.
“We get a discount of 25 percent or about $51,500 along with a multi-machine discount of $14,800 bringing the total price to $163,242.28 which is the same price as the last one,” Fannin said.
The court voted unanimously to purchase the backhoe.
Fannin then discussed a hammer attachment that would break up rocks and would be fixed to an excavator.
“The attachment would come from Boyd Equipment at a price of $39,262.25,” Fannin said.
“We have to rent this now, correct, Greg?” Jones said.
“That’s correct,” Fannin said.
The court agreed unanimously to purchase the hammer attachment.
The court also agreed unanimously to purchase two quad-saws, similar to the saws Kentucky Power uses from a helicopter to cut trees along a power line.
These would be attached to mowers the county currently uses.
“These attachments are 90 inches with 26-inch blades on them and cost $25,949 each.
Jones recommended purchasing two to see how they work, then the court can always go back and purchase one or two more later.