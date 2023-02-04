Funding was approved to allow 15 Pikeville Firefighter/EMTs to undergo tactical medical training during the Jan. 23 PIkeville City Commission meeting.
The meeting was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena conference room due to a water line break at city hall.
The training will be provided by Norse, a private training company, and will cost $7,770.
Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS) is the medical specialty that involves the service and emergency medical support necessary to preserve the safety of law enforcement personnel and others at the scene of critical incident deployments and training.
TEMS units can be comprised of first responders, EMTs, AEMTs, paramedics and physicians.
TEMS units enable providers to bring expert and rapid prehospital care to those in need during realistic training and high risk law enforcement operations.
Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle said several officers have taken part in various Norse training courses in the past.
“They are a good group and they know their stuff,” Riddle said.
Johnny Cole, Pikeville fire chief, said the training is necessary due to the dangers first responders face.
“Initially, we’ll have 15 Firefighter/EMTs receive this training,” Cole said. “Hopefully we can have more personnel receive this type of training in the future.”
With the unanimous passage of the funding, Cole said he hopes the training can be held in March of 2023.
“It’s a necessary training given the times we live in,” Cole said. “We just hope the training will never have to be used in a real life situation.”
TEMS units accompany law enforcement personnel on drug roundups and other high risk situations.
In other action taken by the commission, Fannin Construction, LLC, of Johnson County was awarded the contract for demolition of the White Lightning Zipline infrastructure at Bob Amos Park.
“Fannin Construction LLC will remove the infrastructure and return the area to as natural a setting as possible,” saidPikeville City Manager Phillip Elswick.
The demolition project will cost $19,800.
The next regular meeting of the commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13.