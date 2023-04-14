Preserving the history of Elkhorn City and bringing that history alive was the primary topic of discussion during the April 11 Elkhorn City Council meeting.
Members of the Elkhorn City Area Heritage Council informed the city council of projects they have completed and proposed projects.
Larry Lounsberry, secretary for the Heritage Council, informed the city council that the group is working on grants including Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grants for needed improvements to the Elkhorn City Railroad Museum.
“The building that housed the museum was built in 1961 and the roof is in need of repair,” Lounsberry said. “(The) estimate is $1,500 for those repairs.”
Lounsberry also displayed a plaque that recognizes the year the Heritage Council was formed, February 1991 and the founding members.
Future plans the Heritage Council is working on includes Bed and Breakfast (BnB) utilizing railroad cabooses, a learning center to allow people to learn about the history of Elkhorn City and possibly expanding the hours of operation for the railroad museum.
“One thing we desperately need is more members and volunteers,” Lounsberry said. “In order to accomplish these proposed projects, we need more help and of course grant money.”
Mayor Mike Taylor told the group that the city stands ready to assist in their projects in any way the city can.
“We need to keep the history alive in Elkhorn City,” Taylor said. “We appreciate all that your group does.”