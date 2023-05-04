In a rare special meeting April 27, the Elkhorn City council met to ratify its Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) ordinance.
The council had passed the ordinance last year but wanted to re-ratify the ordinance given that three new council members are now on the council.
City Attorney Kyle Deskins read the ordinance.
“Now be it hereby ordained by the city council of Elkhorn City that the previous Entertainment Destination Center be re-affirmed by its vote and enacted this date to be set up in the existing boundaries in the city of Elkhorn City,” he read.
All members of the council voted to reaffirm the ordinance.
The EDC will allow for the sale of and consumption of alcoholic beverages within a certain area of the city located at the end of Main Street.
The council’s action means the EDC can operate during the upcoming Apple Blossom Days festival coming up May 12 and 13 and at any event deemed by the council.
“We didn’t want anybody to say that this council didn’t have the right to vote on this ordinance,” Mayor Mike Taylor said. “We do have three new council members and we only felt it was right for them to have a say since this was passed last year by the prior council.”
All three new council members, Nathan Bryant, Abby Justice, and Sabrina Bennett voted in favor of the ordinance.