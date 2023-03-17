The John R. Phillips Park, formerly Hardy Park, will be receiving a much-needed facelift in the near future, thanks mostly in part to members of the community.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court’s March 9 special meeting, residents Krista and Billy McCoy addressed the court about the condition of the park.
According to Krista, who is the granddaughter of John R. Phillips, the gazebo is in need of repairs, the mini golf course isn’t in usable condition and much of the park needs to be painted and restored.
Krista went on to say they would like to see the pool reopened.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones agreed that the park needs to be updated.
“It needs to be upgraded,” said Jones. “The park has so much potential.”
In previous administrations, Jones said, the court used coal severance money to open several parks throughout the county. However, when the severance money ran out, the court could no longer afford to maintain them.
The court under its current administration, Jones said, is in a good enough financial standing to make some investments in those parks.
The problem, Jones said, is that the county lacks the manpower to maintain the facilities.
If a contractor is willing to come in and operate the pool and concessions, Jones said, the court would pay the bills and purchase chemicals and other necessary equipment.
Additionally, Jones said, if they could get volunteers to do the work, the court would provide materials for repairs.
Krista said they have a group of hard working people willing to dedicate time and energy to restoring the park.
“We have a committee and we work hard up there,” said Krista. “We don’t care to go in there and get our hands dirty and paint or pick up garbage.”
Jones said if the committee can get together and make a plan to bring to the next meeting, he would commit to making a motion to implement a reasonable plan to restore the park.
Jones expressed his gratitude to Krista and Billy for stepping up and volunteering to help.
“You’re the first folks to come in here and say, ‘we want to help,’” said Jones. ‘And I really appreciate that.”
Before the motion was passed over, Krista asked if they could schedule a ceremony for the dedication of the park to John R. Phillips.
Jones said he would like to see the park restored and cleaned up before they schedule a dedication ceremony.
“A park that’s going to bear the name of John R. Phillips, a man that I have immense respect for needs to be suitable to bear his name,” Jones said.
The motion was passed over until the next meeting, when a plan can be brought before the court.
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 10 a.m. on March 21.