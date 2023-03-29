The Phelps community is one step closer to having an ambulance based in the area.
Following up on action taken at a previous meeting, the Pike County Fiscal Court voted March 21 to purchase a two-bedroom mobile home from Luv Homes.
Purchasing Director Greg Fannin said the total cost of the home, including delivery and set up, is $54,458.66.
The home will be placed in the Phelps area and is intended to house two ambulance crews.
Because two crews need to be housed, Fannin said, he recommended the two-bedroom structure.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones agreed.
Jones said he recommends purchasing the two bedroom not only to house the two crews, but also because if it doesn’t work out and the county has to surplus and sell the home, a two-bedroom would be easier to sell.
Ultimately, Jones said, if it helps to reduce ambulance response time in the area, it is well worth the money.
“If it helps get ambulance service in Peter Creek, and reduce the response times, maybe save someone’s life, it’s worth it,” he said.
The motion passed unanimously.
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on April 4.