Sparked by concerns over what officials say is a nuisance residence, the Elkhorn City Council has approved beginning the process of establishing a code enforcement board for the city.
The move followed lengthy discussion at the council’s Aug. 8 meeting on code enforcement, stemming from numerous violations and arrests that have occurred at a residence on 5th Street.
According to Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton, more 30 complaints have been filed either by neighbors or officers.
“Officer Graybeal has had 11 complaints, I’ve had 15 complaints, several complaints have been filed by neighbors and these are not counting the complaints answered by the Pike County Sheriff’s office or Kentucky State Police,” Sexton said. “The complaints include, but not limited to, noise complaints, prowler, animal and drug complaints, along with indecent exposure, trespassing, DUIs, overdoses, theft of services, theft of property and many more.”
Sexton stated that of these complaints, 16 arrests have been made and all of the suspects were arrested no less than twice per individual for warrants, including felony warrants, failure to appear, parole violations, non-payment and extradition warrants plus possession charges.
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said the attempts to resolve the issue so far have come up short.
“The police have done everything they can, public nuisance letters have been issued and hand delivered,” Taylor said. “The city has turned off services to the residence for non-payment but those services were tampered with and reconnected.”
Sexton said individuals from the residence have been trespassing on neighbors’ property to elude law enforcement.
“We have also found a wide array of drugs at this residence including meth, crystal meth, black tar heroin, marijuana and various types of scheduled narcotics,” Sexton said. “What’s worse is there is a minimum of seven to 10 individuals living at the residence, including juveniles.”
Sexton said an attempt to contact the mortgage company has resulted with no response.
“I’ve contacted the Pike County Health Department to see if there are any state health violations and was told to contact the Pike County Fiscal Court regarding condemnation of the property but the fiscal court advised me that there is no temporary condemnation,” he said.”
“I contacted the Pike County Attorney’s office but was advised no law is violated regarding condemnation and people can basically live like they please,” Sexton said. “Apparently in Kentucky, you must have sewer connection before power services are rendered but once connected, you can’t use the loss of sewer services to get the power disconnected.”
Sexton said in several instances the people arrested and taken to jail were out and back to the residence before the officer could finish all of the paperwork.
“Other people arrested at the residence are out on bond within two days or allowed to sign themselves out of jail,” Sexton said. “The court is moving toward taking the county attorney’s office out of the legal process and bypassing cash bonds.”
Taylor said something has got to change or this problem is going to get worse.
“We have codes and ordinances on the books,” Taylor said.”We have to be able to enforce them somehow.”
City Attorney Kyle Deskins informed the council that they had the authority to set up a code enforcement board.
“The board can hear complaints regarding violations of code and can order enforcement procedures,” Deskins said. “The only thing is no law enforcement officer can sit on the board since they would be the ones enforcing any actions.”
Council member Rob Lester made the motion to set up a code enforcement board with Sabrina Bennett seconding the motion which passed unanimously.
Deskins will draft up a city ordinance to create the board and it will be presented to the council at a yet to be set special meeting of the council.