Members of the Elkhorn City Council received an update on several water and sewer projects during their Feb. 14 meeting.
City Engineer David Sanders presented the update from Summit engineering.
“A contract has been awarded to H2O Construction for Phase 1 (inside the city limits) for sanitary sewer improvements,” Sanders said.
According to the update report, the $1.6 million contract received a notice to proceed Jan. 2 and has a 190-day contract time meaning the final completion date is scheduled for July 10, 2023.
Funding for this phase of the project comes from CDBG and ARC.
Phase 2 of the project (in the Senterville area) will be funded by Cleaner Water 2022-2023. However, those funds, while committed, have not been released.
The total project budget for phase 2 is $227,945.
The aging water main project proposed alignment has been revised to follow the alley north of the library and Main street to connect at Park street.
This project is being funded by Cleaner Water 2022-2023 with a total project budget of $361,000.
Of the $361,000, an assistance agreement has been signed but the $57,403 (2022) has not been released.
The remaining $303,597 (2023) in funding has been committed, but the city has not received the assistance agreement.
The third project in the Summit Engineering update is the Stillhouse Water Tank project.
The funds are anticipated to be administered by Rural Development (RD) and Summit Engineering is waiting on the funding to begin design.
ARC funding for the project, $237,750 has been committed but not released and funding from USACE Section 531 of $457,500 has been committed but not released.
The total project budget for the project is $695,250.