Tucked in beside a CSX rail line in Elkhorn City, a small, unassuming building is home to a collection which tells the railroad history of Eastern Kentucky.
The Elkhorn City Railroad Museum houses perhaps the largest collection of railroad memorabilia in the region.
Larry Lounsberry is the curator of the museum and gives tours of the museum.
“We’re basically open from 9:30 a.m. to around noon, Tuesday through Saturday,” Lounsberry said. “But we have telephone numbers on the door that tourists can call if they come, and nobody is here and either myself or Elkhorn City Area Heritage Council member Jim Stapleton will come and give them a tour.”
The museum opened in 1991 and some of the founders were retired railroad workers.
“Chick Spradlin, Morris Wallace and Roy Owens either worked for the Clinchfield Railroad or the C & O Railroad,” Lounsberry said. “Anything the railroad decided to discard, they brought in here.”
Among the hundreds of items on display is a seat that was in the private railcar of U.S. President James Garfield from the 1800s and photos of Henry Ford when he stopped in Elkhorn City in his private railcar.
“Basically, we have items from the 1800s to present day on display,” Lounsberry said. “David Cantrell, who currently works for CSX Railroad, brings me things from time to time that he thinks I would be interested in.”
While the museum focuses on the history of railroading in the region, visitors can also learn about the rich history of Elkhorn City as well.
“The Elkhorn City Area Historical Society meets here every third Thursday at 4 p.m.,” Lounsberry said. “So, not only railroad history is here, but folks can also learn about the coal mining history and the important role timber logging had in the area.”
Lounsberry said their visitor’s log book shows people from across the nation have stopped in and several visitor from overseas have toured the museum.
“We have plans to expand,” Lounsberry said. “We’re talking now about turning our cabooses into (bed and breakfasts), but that will take a little work.”
Lounsberry is optimistic about the future of the museum.
“My hope is that this museum will be around for a very long time, and it keeps expanding,” Lounsberry said. “Our children and their children’s children will come here to learn about the rich history that happened right here in Elkhorn City.”
People interested in becoming a volunteer or want more information can stop by the museum or come to a meeting of the Elkhorn City Area Historical Society. The museum can be reached at, (606) 754-8300.