In a Aug. 16 special called meeting, the Elkhorn City council heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance creating a code enforcement board to deal with issues that create a public safety issue within the city.
City Attorney Kyle Deskins read the lengthy proposed ordinance to the council members which included how to set up the board, who would be eligible for appointment to the board and what powers the board would have.
According to the proposed ordinance, the code enforcement board shall consist of no fewer than three members.
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor asked if the board could have more members than just three and Deskins said yes.
Council members Rob Lester and Sabrina Bennett both suggested five members be selected and the proposed ordinance was amended to reflect that change after all council members agreed.
Other sections in the ordinance addressed:
• A requirement that each member of the board shall reside within the city limits for at least one year prior to appointment.
• Adoption of rules and regulations to govern the board’s operation and conduct of its hearings.
• The board’s ability to hearings to determine whether there has been a violation of a city ordinance.
• The board’s ability to take testimony under oath.
• The board’s ability to make findings and issue orders to remedy the violations.
• Imposition of civil fines.
The proposed ordinance gives the power to the board to place liens on property where violations are not corrected within a specified time set by the board.
All the meetings of the board will be open to the public and the minutes of those meetings must be taken.
The board will operate under the local governing body, in this case, the Elkhorn City council.
The second reading of the proposed ordinance creating a code enforcement board has not been held.
The next regular meeting of the Elkhorn City council is set for Sept. 12, but a special meeting could be held before then.