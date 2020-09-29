The installation of broadband fiber optic internet infrastructure in Elkhorn City hit a snag last week after the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) denied an application from the city for a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) grant in the amount of $1 million.
In a letter from the EDA regional director H. Philip Paradice, Jr. to the city states that the EDA “will not be able to provide funding for your application under the CARES act due to the extraordinary volume of competitive applications received and the limited funding available.”
According to the document the EDA’s Atalanta Regional Office Investment Review Committee considered the city’s application for “investment assistance to fund broadband infrastructure to enable new tools for businesses and employees to recover from the crisis, and to create economic diversity for long-term stability.”
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor expressed disappointment in the denial of the grant.
“It was a timely matter.” Taylor said. “I’m trying to find out if it was that we didn’t get the application in fast enough because we knew it was a go.”
Taylor said the city council had to vote on this issue and a delay in the vote could have delayed the application process.
However Darrell Maynard, who was assisting the City of Elkhorn on the technical side of the application, said the application was in before the deadline.
“The thing is that there are numerous cities applying for these grants,” Maynard said. “The EDA money was depleted before they got to Elkhorn City’s application.”
Although this grant may be lost, the EDA does have other programs and upcoming funding opportunities that the city plans to pursue.
