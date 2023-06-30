Those looking for homegrown vegetables in the summer can find them at the Elkhorn City Farmer’s Market.
“We’ve been open now for four weeks and it’s been very successful,” said Elkhorn City Council member Sabrina Bennett. “Each week we’ve sold out of vegetables, so the people really enjoy the freshness and variety of items offered.”
Bennett said the market is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, but due to the Independence Day holiday, the market will be open Monday, July 3 then reverts back to Tuesdays on July 11.
“We are looking for more farmers to participate,” Bennett said. “If someone would like to set up, they can contact Mountain Comprehensive Health Care (MCHC) to get a registration form.”
The market sets up in front of the Elkhorn City Railroad Museum with plenty of parking available.
"A lot of people have said they really appreciate the growers coming here and setting up," Bennett said. "This helps many who may not be able to travel to other markets to get fresh vegetables right here."
For more information, contact any MCHC location or call Elkhorn City Hall at, (606) 754-5080.