Elkhorn City’s city attorney, a former assistant Pike County attorney, has been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with his wife’s 2021 death.
A Pike grand jury on Aug. 30 indicted Kyle Deskins, 49, of Meathouse Road, Kimper, on a charge of murder (domestic violence) and two charges of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the April 2021 death of his wife, Judith Dawn Deskins.
According to the indictment, on April 24, 2021, Kyle Deskins murdered Dawn Deskins by causing blunt force trauma to her, “with the intent to cause her death or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death,” to his wife.
Further, the indictment charges that, on April 24, 2021, Kyle Deskins, “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence” at the scene which “he had reason to believe would be used or involved with the death investigation of (Dawn Deskins).”
On April 28, 2021, the indictment charges, Kyle Deskins “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence, namely his laptop computer when he offered it as evidence in the death investigation of (Dawn Deskins).”
Dawn Deskins was 46 at the time of her death.
A special prosecutor, Johnson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Skeans, has taken the case to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
“It occurs fairly regularly,” Skeans said. “In the event of a conflict by commonwealth’s attorney, it is standard practice for them to ask for the attorney general to step in as a special prosecutor or appoint a commonwealth’s attorney from the surrounding area to proceed with the case.”
Skeans said the presentation to a Pike County grand jury took approximately four hours on Aug. 30, resulting in the indictment.
“The death investigation for Dawn Deskins was presented to a Pike County grand jury,” he said. “After almost a four-hour presentation and deliberation, they returned one indictment alleging (the crimes),” Skeans said, adding that the charge, while a capital offense, is not death penalty eligible and that the case is not normal or clear cut.
“Finding the person with the skills and expertise to be able to interpret the physical evidence took forever.“ he said. “I got involved in late 2021 and it took me nearly all of 2022 to find somebody that could look at it.”
The specialized individual brought in to examine the evidence was Dr. Bill Smock, director and police surgeon at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Clinical Forensic Medical Program — who has been touted as the only “police surgeon” in the United States and was involved in the high-profile court cases regarding incidents with both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Next steps in the case involve the assignment of a special judge, Skeans said. That judge will handle proceedings as a Pike Circuit matter until or unless a determination is made to change venue,” Skeans said.