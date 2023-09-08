Elkhorn City’s city attorney, a former assistant Pike County attorney, has entered a plea of not guilty on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with his wife’s 2021 death during a hearing Sept. 7.
On Aug. 30, a Pike grand jury indicted Kyle Deskins, 49, of Meathouse Road, Kimper, on a charge of murder (domestic violence) and two charges of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the April 2021 death of his wife, Judith Dawn Deskins.
Kyle Deskins appeared for the arraignment hearing Sept. 7 in Perry Circuit Court before special Judge Alison Wells, during which he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
According to the indictment, on April 24, 2021, Kyle Deskins murdered Dawn Deskins by causing blunt force trauma to her, “with the intent to cause her death or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death,” to his wife.
Further, the indictment charges that Deskins altered physical evidence connected to a crime.
Prior to the arraignment hearing, defense attorney Steve Owens filed a motion to reduce bond, stating that Kyle Deskins has strong family ties to Eastern Kentucky and that he stands charged with offenses which are bailable at law.
Further, the motion states, Kyle Deskins is the sole provider for his two children, has no criminal history and turned himself into the Pike County Detention Center as soon as he learned a warrant had been issued.
Wells modified Kyle Deskins’ bond to $100,000 cash, with the requirement that, if he’s released, he be on home incarceration until trial.
During the hearing, a request was also made by Kyle Deskins that he be allowed to act as co-counsel with Owens in the case. Wells set a hearing for Sept. 25 to make a determination on the request.
