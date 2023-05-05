May 12 and 13 will be a busy and fun time in Elkhorn City as the city hosts the annual Apple Blossom festival.
Kendra Ratliff, Elkhorn City Clerk said there will be something for all ages.
“There will be arts and crafts, food trucks, music, inflatables for the kids, just lots of things will be going on,” Ratliff said. “Currently, we have several different types of food trucks signed up to come in ranging from pork to Mexican and hibachi to lemonade trucks and several more so there will be something for all tastes.”
Ratliff said the Elkhorn City Area Women’s Club will once again be hosting the annual pancake breakfast Saturday, May 13.
“Just about everyone likes pancakes and the women’s club prepares some of the best,” Ratliff said. “The pancake breakfast will be held at the community center from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the proceeds raised will go to their scholarship program.”
Ratliff said there will be a variety of local musical artists performing.
“We’ll have various musical groups at different locations in town,” Ratliff said. “The Past-Tyme band will be performing, and Johnny Pop Day will be performing among others.”
The festival will conclude with the Apple Blossom parade.
“The parade will be Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. and will follow the usual parade route through town,” Ratliff said. “We just want to urge everyone to come out, have fun, get some good food and celebrate Elkhorn City.”
This festival will be the first event for the newly-enacted Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) ordinance.
The city council met in special session April 27 to reaffirm the ordinance which was passed last year and will allow for the consumption of alcoholic beverages within a certain area of town during special events sanctioned by the city.
For more information on the Apple Blossom festival, call Elkhorn City Hall at, (606) 754-5080.