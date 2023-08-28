SBP, a national disaster recovery and resilience nonprofit, will be holding in-person opportunities for those seeking to accelerate their FEMA appeals process.
To ensure a swift review, bring the following:
• FEMA determination letters
• Proof of ownership (deed, title, property tax receipt, etc.).
• Proof of occupancy (utility bill, rental receipts, etc. between 5/2022 and 7/2022).
• Proof of address (driver’s license, pay stub between 5/2022 and 7/2022).
• Contractor estimates and receipts for home repairs after the flood.
• Insurance documents (declaration page, denial letter, settlement statement if applicable).
• Rental assistance appeal documents (temporary rental receipts, utility bills, etc.).
• Transportation assistance (valid registration, mechanic’s estimate if vehicle damaged).
Additional documents may be needed based on your specific situation.
The events will be held:
• From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 27, at Virgie Baptist Church, Ky. 610 West, Virgie.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 28, at Jenkins Public Library, Ky. 806, Jenkins.
• From 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 29, at the Buckhorn Community Building, 300 Buckhorn Lane, Buckhorn.
• From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 29, at Breathitt County Library, 1024 College Avenue, Jackson.