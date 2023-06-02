When the 24th Annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon begins next Saturday, June 10, the average spectator will undoubtedly notice two obvious deviations from past years.
A first-time difference will be the place from where the race will start, having temporarily changed from its usual departing point at Food City to Belfry High School because of the ongoing renovation and expansion to that South Williamson store.
An of-late repeated departure from the norm, says race director Alexis Batausa, will again be the overall number of runners toeing the line for this year’s race.
For the second time in as many years, Batausa said, the number of runners will be fewer than 500, likely topping out by race day to around 350 to 400 overall participants.
Much like in 2022, Batausa said there are varying reasons for the continued participation drop-off, all of which he pointed out are also becoming major factors in racing events of all sizes and notoriety throughout the rest of the country.
“Right now, all race events all over the country are down 20 percent or more. I personally think, and I think others do as well, that this drop-off continues to be largely due to the economy, which is making it difficult for people to travel like they did in the past,” Batausa said. “Gas costs, the cost of flying and lodging … it’s still taking a real toll on a lot of people.”
And while at this point the COVID pandemic has been mostly relegated to history and bad memories, Batausa also believes the lingering ill effects left in its wake are nonetheless still having a noticeable adverse influence as well.
“I think the reality is, the lockdowns and isolation in the early months of the pandemic got a lot of people out of their routines, and many of them just never came back and started again,” he said. “I’m not sure if that’s a lasting consequence or not, hopefully it won’t be, but I really do think the pandemic caused some people to just quit and only time will tell if things stay that way or if these people start participating again.”
Despite the lower numbers, Batausa said there remain many bright spots to the marathon that even the economy and pandemic haven’t been able to dim during the last few years.
“Like every year, we will have what we call our ‘diehards’ returning for the race, about 50 altogether who over the years have at least run in a few marathons,” he said. “And we’ll again also have Rosemary Evans (from Flemingsburg, Kentucky) and Harold Osborne (originally from this area but who now resides in Danville, Kentucky), who have run in every marathon since it first began in 2000.”
Another positive aspect of the race remaining unchanged, Batausa continued, is the marathon’s appeal to runners from all over the country. He said this year’s race will again include runners from most of the country’s 50 states — 35 to be exact — with nine of those coming from California, three from Washington State, two from Wyoming, with even one coming from as far away as Hawaii.
Various racing publications also continue to tout the Hatfield McCoy Marathon, Batausa said.
“We’re still considered the best marathon in both West Virginia and Kentucky by Race Raves, still considered by U.S. Today as one of the top marathons in the country, and Runner’s World still lists our two half-marathons in the top 15 held in the country … our Jenny Rivard 5K is also considered one of the best of its kind anywhere in the country, so the marathon itself continues to enjoy a great deal of popularity and I really don’t ever see that changing,” Batausa said.
Batausa said online registration would continue right up until the day of the race, with additional in-person registration being made available at Belfry High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9.