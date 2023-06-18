The University of Pikeville said in a statement June 15 that the demolition of the Creekmore Mansion was not the original plan for the structure.
“The University of Pikeville acquired the home known as ‘Creekmore’ several years ago and had hoped to renovate the building for use as a campus facility,” UPike officials said in the statement. “However, due to extensive damage and deterioration, the building and surrounding area has become a safety concern for campus and the surrounding neighborhood.
“The university has made the responsible but difficult decision to remove the structure,” the statement continued. “UPike has saved many of the architectural elements from the interior of the building and plans to incorporate them on campus to honor the history of the Creekmore.”