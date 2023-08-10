The National Honors Society Dance Association, or NHSDA, is an organization that recognizes and encourages excellence in dance and leadership in high school students. The NHSDA works to foster the development of dance leaders through scholarships, leadership training, and performance and service opportunities.
Membership in the NHSDA is an honor bestowed upon exceptional high school dancers who meet high standards of dance skill, dance leadership, dance service, and character. Students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 as well as being in good standing with their academic institution.
The Dance Gallery was accepted into the NHSDA for the 2022-23 school year and the students were inducted into the NHSDA and recognized at a special ceremony held by The Dance Gallery. Our graduating seniors wore honor cords at their school graduations and the student’s distinction of membership can be included on college applications and resumes to recognize their great accomplishments. Our graduating seniors for the 2022-23 school year were: Faith Johnson, MaKenna Bailey, Hannah Hamilton, Chloe Fleming and Jaclyn Garrett. All were amazing young dancers and have bright futures ahead in all that they do, and the returning members of the NHSDA thank them and wish them the best.
The 2023-24 school year is rapidly approaching, and the summer is winding down, but the NHSDA recently held their elections, and we were honored to be selected by our peers to help with The Dance Gallery’s journey this year. The executive board has many fun and team-building activities planned for the start of the year as well as many things that will be coming up throughout the year. On August 4th we will be holding a “Back to Dance” Blowout at The Dance Gallery studios to welcome all of our dance team family back, and to bring the new team members in to meet and greet all the family. We can’t wait to see you all soon.
A special announcement to help start the year is a new award that our students can apply for that, if chosen as a winner or finalist, will give them prize money to help with their dance and education journey. The NDEO will be selecting from those who apply, a state winner in those states with a state affiliate and at the National level a winner and two runners-up or finalists. The winner will receive a $1,000 award/scholarship, while the finalists will be receiving a $250 award scholarship. These students will be recognized for their amazing skill both on and off the stage. Winners will exhibit great skill on the stage, hold a high standing in the classroom, and will also be a leader in the community. Winners will also receive a letter of congratulations, a certificate, and a mention on the NHSDA website. Good luck to all that apply.
Summing up, the NHSDA provides opportunities for its members to improve their leadership skills and further their dance education while also requiring our members to maintain their educational excellence. The NHSDA also holds conferences and workshops to help members develop as leaders in the dance community. The NHSDA strives to guide members on the path of lifelong learning and service through dance. Membership can help open doors to college dance programs and future careers in the field of dance. By fostering excellence in dance and developing leaders, the NHSDA will continue to create strong young people to help our community for generations to come.