The Cuffs and Hoses block party will be held Aug. 19 and, according to event organizers, there will be something for all age groups to enjoy.
“This will be a nice big event for the entire family,” Elizabeth Thompson, Pikeville police records administrator and event organizer said. “We have several vendors scheduled to set up, we’ll have a lot of music on the Main Street Stage, including The Pastime Band, The Swagtones and Midlife Crisis to mention a few, and of course the 5K-10K Cuffs and Hoses race will step off at 8 p.m. but the block party will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.”
Thompson also said there will be a dunking booth where people can dunk a first responder along with inflatables for the kids.
“All of this is to raise money for our community outreach program which includes Christmas with a First Responder and school supplies for city and county schools,” Thompson said. “We give each school in the county a $500 gift card to buy school supplies for students who may need them through the school year.”
Thompson said main street will be closed to traffic for the event from Huffman Avenue to Division Street.
“We just want people to bring the entire family and hang out with us and have fun,” Thompson said.