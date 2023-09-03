Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., has announced that that William Coltan Phillips has been promoted to the position of vice president/deposit services manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Phillips’ duties as deposit services manager include managing the day-to-day operations of Item Processing, Exception Item Processing, POD, Research, Adjustments, Overdraft Services and the Deposit Servicing departments. His office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Phillips has worked for Community Trust Bank for eight years.
He graduated from East Ridge High School in Lick Creek.
He earned a bachelor of business administration and a master of business administration (MBA) degree from Morehead State University in Morehead.
He resides in Phyllis.