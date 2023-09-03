Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., has announced that Jonda B. Patton has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Director of Deposit Operations of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Patton’s duties include managing Deposit Operations and the associated Support Services.
Her office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Patton has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 39 years. She has worked at Community Trust Bank as a staff accountant, systems support manager, vice president-systems support manager, vice president-deposit support services and internet banking manager.
Patton graduated from Johns Creek High School in Pikeville, and earned an associate’s degree from Prestonsburg Community College in Prestonsburg.
Patton earned a bachelor of accounting degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Patton is a member of Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church; president of Kentucky Women Active for Christ; member of the Board of Trustees of Women Nationally Active for Christ; and member of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants.
She resides in Pikeville.