Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., has announced the promotion of Tonya Maynard to the position of Vice President, Internal Audit Supervisor of Community Trust Bank, Inc.
Maynard, according to a statement from CTB, is primarily responsible for leading internal audits that are in conformance with professional audit standards and training and developing staff. She provides assurance to management and the Board of Directors that internal controls are working as designed. Her office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Maynard, the statement said, has worked at Community Trust Bank for more than 26 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis from Morehead State University in Morehead.
She is a graduate of Johns Creek High School in Pikeville.
Maynard has obtained the following professional designations: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA), Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA), and Certified Fiduciary and Investment Risk Specialist (CFIRS).
She resides in Pikeville.