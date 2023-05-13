Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., has announced that Brandi Kiser has been promoted to the position of market vice president, branch manager of Community Trust Bank, Inc.
Kiser’s duties as branch manager include providing consumer, residential and commercial lending options to new and existing client relationships, overseeing the daily operations of the branch office, calling on existing and prospective clients to develop new business and to retain and expand existing business, and providing coaching and development to staff. Her office is located at 1056 Ky. 610 West in Virgie.
Kiser has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 13 years. She has been a branch Manager for over six years and was previously a commercial loan officer assistant for seven years; she also has three years of experience in the legal field as a legal secretary.
Kiser graduated from Johnson Central High School in Paintsville. She earned an associates degree in science from Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg.
She studied business administration through Morehead State and attended John Barrickman’s Commercial Lending Workshop in 2017.
She is a graduate of the Kentucky Banker’s Association Banking School.
In 2022 Kiser was voted Mountain Top Media’s “Best in the Mountains Mortgage Loan Officer.”
She is a member of Patton Leadership Institute, a Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Insurance Licensed Agent and serves as Valley Elementary FRYSC Advisory Council Chair.
She serves as a volunteer for several local school functions including Reality Store and JAG programs.