Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., has announced that Kimberly D. Hamilton has been promoted to the position of deposit servicing supervisor of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Hamilton’s duties as deposit servicing supervisor include providing supervision and support to the Deposit Servicing and Deposit Account Review departments. Her office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Hamilton has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 11 years, where she started as a part-time teller and moved to Card Services, beginning her position in Deposit Operations; she moved from Card Services to Deposit Servicing to fulfill her deposit duties.
She graduated from Betsy Layne High School in Stanville.