Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., has announced that Chris Daniels has been promoted to the position of senior vice president/building and facilities manager.
Daniels’ duties include being responsible for the management and coordination of activities related to all company properties.
His office is located in the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Daniels has worked in the banking industry as an employee of Community Trust Bank for more than 22 years.
He has experience in the Data Communications area of the Bank’s Technology Department and was promoted to assistant vice president of the Data Communications Department for Community Trust Bank in 2016 and vice president, data communications in 2019.
Daniels graduated from Prestonsburg High School in Prestonsburg.
He resides in Prestonsburg.