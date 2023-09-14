Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., has announced that Donna Stacy has been promoted to the position of vice president, deposit operations support manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Stacy has worked in the banking industry as an employee of Community Trust Bank for more than 24 years. She has experience as a Teller, Head Teller, PC Application Support Representative and as an Online Services Supervisor.
Her duties include managing the Online Services Department, Customer Service Department, and the Systems Support Department. Her office is located in the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Stacy graduated from Mullins High School in Pikeville and attended Prestonsburg Community College in Prestonsburg.
She is a member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church of Rockhouse. She resides in Regina.