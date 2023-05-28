As efforts to redistrict the county for more proportionate representation are underway, three voting residents, one from each district, were recently sworn in to serve on the reapportionment committee.
Elmon Walters, from district one; David Sanders, from district two; and Mitch Justice from district 3 were all sworn in as members of the reapportionment committee during the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting held on May 24.
Also serving on the reapportionment committee as a non-voting member will be Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh.
According to Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones, there is a significant population difference in each of the three districts in the county.
To achieve proper representation, the county will conduct a reapportionment procedure which will result in more evenly dispersed districts.
Dividing the total county population by three, Jones said, will create the target population number for each district.
Currently, Jones said, district one is significantly over the target number while district three is under target.
The reapportionment process will remedy this area and result in more evenly dispersed representation, he said.
“We just want to get this done,” said Jones. “And it needs to be done in a fair way.”
Jones said it is imperative the committee follow all guidelines and laws closely, as citizens can challenge the findings.
Once the committee conducts its report, the findings will be sent back to the court to be evaluated.
The next fiscal court meeting is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.