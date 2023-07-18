Six months into his first term, Pike County Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said implementing new programs to better serve the public has been a major focus.
One major change, Howard said, is the implementation of the “second chance program”.
This program, Howard said, will offer an online class to qualified first time offenders with charges such as shoplifting, public intoxication, alcohol intoxication or possession of marijuana. After completing the class, he continued, the charge will be expunged off the individual’s record for a clean slate and a second chance.
“It will give somebody a chance that if they make one mistake, they can take this class and it’s not on their record forever,” said Howard. “And they can have a clean slate.
“Anybody can make a mistake,” he continued. “But one mistake should not define you for the rest of your life.”
Howard said the goal of the county attorney’s office is not to put anyone in jail.
“Our goal is to get them on the right track,” Howard said.
This extends into the child support division, as well, Howard said.
Upon taking office, he said, he had letters sent out to every man and woman who was in arrearage in child support, providing an opportunity to make payment arrangements and avoid jail.
The goal of the child support division is to get people paying, Howard said.
“We want to help,” he said.
Another major change, Howard said, was the addition of a full time victim’s advocate at the county attorney’s office.
Karen Harr, Howard said, will be serving as full time victim’s advocate for the county attorney.
Harr is experienced and highly qualified, Howard said, and he is happy the county attorney’s office can now offer these services.
Many changes have been made to the county attorney’s office to help keep it updated and run more efficiently, Howard said.
Howard regularly scrutinizes the budget, he said, and he has been finding ways to cut expenses where he can.
“I don’t stop with that,” said Howard. “Anyway I can cut and give back to my employees; I really appreciate them.”
The office recently moved from paper banking to electronic banking, Howard said, which not only saved money, but also helped transition more into the age of technology.
Furthermore, the county attorney's office now uses e-filing, Howard said, which makes things more easily accessible to his employees and helps the office run more smoothly.
“Everything is online,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing right now.”
Additionally, Howard said, after approximately 30 years, the county attorney’s office will receive new furniture, at no cost to them.
“After that long, it’s time for an update,” Howard said.
Howard said he plans to continue working to improve and update the county attorney's office while finding ways to better serve the community.
The teamwork with other agencies has been tremendous, he continued, and said he is looking forward to working together to continue to create change for the betterment of the community.