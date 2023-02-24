Requests for cost of living adjustments were a hot topic during the Feb. 21 Pike County Fiscal Court regular meeting, with one of the requests revealing contention between Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones and newly-elected Pike County Attorney Paul Howard.
During the meeting, the fiscal court also shot down by a 2-2 vote a proposal to give the commissioners a 6.5 percent raise, which was blocked by “No” votes from Jones and Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins. Commissioner Ronald Scott made the motion to instituted the 6.5 percent raise for commissioners, with a second by Commissioner Orville Blackburn. Scott and Blackburn voted in favor.
There was no discussion on the matter, however, the tie vote came after the court passed over a motion to grant the same cost of living adjustment to Howard.
The court received a letter from Howard, Jones said, requesting the 6.5 percent pay raise.
Essentially, Jones said, this would be added to Howard’s already existing salary.
“I don’t know that that’s ever been done before,” Jones said during the meeting. “I am not in favor of granting a 6.5 percent pay raise two months after someone takes office.”
No action was taken on the motion and it was passed over. However, Howard provided a statement after the meeting.
“I, in no way, took it upon myself to submit a letter asking for a pay raise,” said Howard. “However, I did submit a letter to the fiscal court requesting for the allowable salary adjustment … to reflect the CPI (Consumer Price Index), in which the letter from the Department of Local Government was attached.”
In accordance with the provisions of KRS 15.765, Howard said, the Department for Local
Government calculates the maximum allowable annual compensation for elected officials and sends a letter to the county attorney’s office and the fiscal court’s office each year.
Howard went on to say the judge-executive, along with several other county officials, all receive their CPI salary adjustment automatically. The county commissioners, coroner and county attorney are all included in the CPI, Howard said, but it is not automatic and must be brought in front of the fiscal court for approval.
Jones said the judge-executive’s salary is set by the state and neither he nor the court, has any control over it.
The state doesn’t set the county attorney’s salary, Jones said, because there are various factors that come into play when considering the work the county attorney is doing.
“The fact of the matter is he’s being paid for work someone else is doing,” Jones said.
Jones said Assistant Pike County Attorney Roy Downey is doing all of the legal work for the fiscal court.
According to Jones, the fiscal court pays Downey a substantial salary plus benefits to serve as general counsel and assist the county attorney and to represent the fiscal court.
“If Mr. Howard wants to assume representing the county fiscal court on all the various legal matters, then he can take over that role from Col. Downey and I’m sure the court would reconsider the 6.5 percent pay raise,” Jones said.
Howard pointed out in his statement that in the Sept. 1, 2020 fiscal court meeting, Jones made a motion to establish the salary for then Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene.
Jones said he did, in fact, make a motion to set the salary for Keene, who had just assumed office, and if that reflected a pay increase it would have been based on whatever the cost of living was then.
Jones went on to say Keene did not ask for a cost of living adjustment in 2021 or 2022.
“If Kevin Keene didn’t ask for one and get one in 2021 and 2022, Paul Howard shouldn’t get one in 2023,” Jones said.
Howard stood firm that he was not asking for a raise and said Jones misled the commissioners with his words.
“In my opinion, Judge Jones intentionally misled the commissioners and the people of Pike County with his wording,” said Howard. “I wasn’t asking for a raise, I was only asking for my salary to be adjusted pursuant to the statute.”
Additionally, Jones said, Howard sent a letter asking the court to reimburse the county attorney’s office for various office expenses.
The expenses included, according to Jones, $500 for office materials, $500 for registration and training and $1,000 for travel expenses.
The court is only responsible for reimbursing the county attorney for expenses incurred from representing fiscal court, Jones said.
Jones went on to say he would oppose any motion made to “hand over” the money to Howard until he goes through the proper channels and submits receipts for the court to consider.
Howard said he did submit a letter requesting reimbursement for each of the allotted amounts and attached a letter from the Kentucky County Attorney’s Association with the cost of dues and the cost to attend the three day training in Lexington.
Additionally, Howard said, Downey was asked to vacate his office that was in the judge-executive’s office on Jan. 11. Downey now uses office space in the county attorney’s office and must use the office materials that come from the county attorney’s budget.
“The money was already in the fiscal court’s judge and that is why I asked for the reimbursement,” said Howard.
This measure also died for lack of a motion.