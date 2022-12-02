A Pike County man was arrested this week on charges that he was allegedly shoplifting from a Pikeville store and allegedly attempted to bring heroin into the Pike County Detention Center.
The arrest comes after the man allegedly absconded from parole granted to him by the Kentucky Parole Board less than two years into a 15-year sentence on several felony charges.
According to court documents, Seth T. Scott, 40, was arrested by Pikeville Police after the agency received a complaint of shoplifters at the
Marshalls store at Pikeville Commons on Nov. 29.
The citation written by PPD Officer Zachary Bowens said officers confronted Scott outside the store and found several items with Marshalls price tags on them valued at just over $37. A further search of Scott’s backpack, found in the vehicle in which he was passenger, revealed a quantity of buprenorphine pills, the citation said.
Scott , the citation said, was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to a second arrest citation written by PPD Officer Alexis Stambaugh, at the jail, deputy jailers asked Scott to remove his jacket, at which time he reached into his jacket pocket and made a fist. The citation said that, when Scott opened his fist, it was found to contain a clear bag containing brown powder believed to be heroin.
Scott was further charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband.
Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced in March 2021 to serve a total of 15 years in prison in connection with five separate felony indictments on charges including drug possession and theft. However, court records show the Kentucky Parole Board granted Scott parole earlier this year and he began supervision in August.
However, the records show that, as of the time of his arrest, Scott had absconded from the supervision, which wasn’t set to expire until 2030.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said it sometimes surprises him how quickly the parole board releases some felons with multiple charges.
“I didn’t think there was any way they would grant (Scott) parole on the first time he was eligible,” Slone said.
Other factors, Slone said, contribute to convicted felons reaching parole early, including statues which say that, for example, a person convicted of a class D felony only has to serve 15 percent of their sentence.
Ultimately, however, Slone said, the prosecutors in the commonwealth do not have a say in the parole board’s decisions.
“We have absolutely no control over the parole board,” Slone said. “They’re completely independent.”