A Pike County man who pleaded guilty in Novmber to charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and being a persistent felony offender has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.
On March 29, according to court documents, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Clifton Curtis “Bear” Boyd, 44, of Venters Lane, Pikeville, related to a guilty plea he entered in November in connection with an incident in which, police said, he sold more than 2 grams of methamphetamine. The sentence followed the recommendation of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office.
Court records show Boyd was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, but failed to show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to an arrest citation, just before 11 p.m. March 21, Pikeville Police officers Larry Thacker and Patrick Coleman were patrolling Hambley Boulevard when Coleman observed a vehicle parked in front of Velocity Market and saw a man throw trash out of his car and onto the parking lot.
The man initially gave a name but Thacker wrote that when they checked the name, the photo did not match. After several minutes, Thacker wrote, the man admitted he was Boyd and was placed under arrest.
The citation said that, during a subsequent search, the officers found a bag containing several needles and a substance which appeared to be heroin.
Boyd was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center after that incident on charges of criminal littering, identity theft, giving an officer false identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
After the March 29 sentencing hearing, Boyd was returned to the custody of the jail to being serving his sentence.