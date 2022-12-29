Pike County Conservation District has announced its Art and Writing Contest winners for 2022.
Awards will be given out at the banquet in March and winners must attend.
The winners are:
Art:
• First place county and first place school winner — Addy Runyon, Mullins Elementary School
• Second place —Braylee Snodgrass, Mullins Elementary School
• Third place — Ava Blackburn, Mullins Elementary School
Writing:
• First place county — Morgan Brady, Pikeville High School
• Second place county — McKenzie Newsome, Pike Central
• Third place county — Molly Bowling, Pikeville High School
School winners;
• Pikeville High School — first place, Morgan Brady; second place, Molly Bowling; third place, Sara Kate Howard
• Pike Central — first place, McKenzie Newsome
• East Ridge — first place, Jayla Moses