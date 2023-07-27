The Appalachian Center for the Arts is bringing a unique musical experience to Pikeville.
Award winning pianist Kory Caudill, along with Keith Caudill and rapper Wordsmith, are bringing a piece of their tour, “Concert for the Human Family”, to the mountains.
The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 29.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the eventbrite website at, https://www.eventbrite.com.
The concert series, Kory said, is unique and the music holds a message.
“There’s a message behind the music,” said Kory. “And the fact that dad and I are able to keep making music that we’ve always made, and doing it with a hip hop artist, is part of that message.”
Kory said he and his father remain true to themselves in their music through the series, as does Wordsmith, creating a seamless connection between genres.
Wordsmith, Kory said, is a resident artist for the Baltimore Symphony and is an expert storyteller.
The show, Kory said, is suitable for all ages.
“It’s for folks of all ages,” said Kory. “And it’s suitable for fans of all genres.”
They cover a range of musical genres, Kory said, including bluegrass, classical, hip hop, rock, jazz and gospel.
“There’s elements in there you’d never expect to see,” said Kory. “And a lot of it comes from the first musical roots dad and I got from the Mountain Arts Center.”
Shannon Daniels, executive director at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, said she is excited for a Floyd County native to return to the mountains for this show.
“It’s really an interesting show,” said Daniels. “I’m excited to have them, their shows are always super entertaining.”
The goal of the concert series is to make every member of the human family feel welcome and inspired, Kory said, and he hopes everyone hears the underlying message behind the music.
“There’s a lot of layers to get to the message,” said Kory. “But it starts with love and unity.”
If ticket prices are a challenge, Kory said, he encourages anyone to reach out to the theater.
“We encourage folks to reach out if ticket prices are an obstacle,” said Kory. “We don’t want anybody to feel priced out of the show.”