Two companies have been cited in relation to an equipment crash at Elkhorn Stone which resulted in the death of a Pike County man earlier this year.
Joshua Coleman, 38, according to a report filed by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, died March 1 when the bulldozer he was operating traveled over an embankment and overturned several times. Coleman, the report said, was ejected from the bulldozer and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elkhorn Stone is owned and operated by Mountain Aggregates Inc., which contracts Bizzack Construction to extract material from the quarry’s pit and deliver it to the plant. Coleman, the report said, was employed by Bizzack.
According to MSHA’s final report on the crash, the agency issued two citations against Bizzack and three citations against Mountain Aggregates.
In the final report, MSHA wrote that the crash occurred due to two root causes:
• Mountain Aggregates Inc. and Bizzack Construction did not ensure that the bulldozer operator maintained control of the bulldozer while it was in motion; and
• Mountain Aggregates Inc. and Bizzack Construction did not ensure operators wore seat belts while operating mobile equipment.
In the final report, MSHA identified that the companies, in response, developed and implemented a new written procedure for all equipment used to move material over a highwall and held safety meetings to retrain workers on policies and requirements regarding seat belt use.