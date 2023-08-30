Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., announced in a statement that Jackie Tackett has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, deposit transaction services manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Tackett’s duties, the statement said, include managing the operations of Exception Item Processing, Overdraft Services and the Adjustment departments. Her office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Tackett has worked for Community Trust Bank for four years and has 40 years of banking experience in operations.
Tackett graduated from Betsy Layne High School in Stanville and is currently enrolled at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg studying Business Administration.
Tackett is a member of the Prestonsburg Church of Christ and is a member of the Board of Directors of Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Inc. in Prestonsburg. She resides in Banner.