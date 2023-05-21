Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., has announced the promotion of Theresa Kendrick Maynard to the position of Vice President, Employee Services Manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Maynard, according to a statement from CTB, is responsible for developing and implementing human resources policies and procedures and managing benefit programs and advisory services to employees and managers. Her office is located at 346 North Mayo Street in Pikeville.
Maynard has worked at Community Trust Bank for 18 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky and an associate in applied science degree from Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Pikeville. She is a graduate of Virgie High School in Virgie.
Maynard is a member of the National SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) with certification as a SHRM-CP (Certified Professional).
She is also member of the Human Resources Professional Institute, with a PHR (Professional in Human Resources) certification.
Ms. Maynard resides in Banner.