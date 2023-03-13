Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc., announced in a statement March 3 that Joanna L. Boon has been named senior vice president / director of human resources of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and Community Trust Bank Inc.
Boon’s responsibilities, the statement said, include managing the human resources department for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. to ensure the alignment of effective human resources strategies and delivery of advisory and operational services within the Bank’s business values, strategies and financial goals.
According to the statement, Boon has extensive and diverse human resources management experience in small to large size national and global organizations.
Throughout her career, the statement said, she has provided leadership, guidance, and solutions to all levels of employees in growth, retrenching and established organizations through stages of creation, change and stabilization.
Boon earned a bachelor of science administrative management degree, with a minor in OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health), from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
She volunteers as a coach and mentor. Boon resides in Pikeville.