Pike County is mourning the loss of a community servant.
Willie Runyon, 90, a founding member of the Millard/East Shelbiana Volunteer Fire Department, died Nov. 30 at his home.
Runyon, a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force, worked alongside other members of the community, including Glen Adkins and Glen Adkins’ father, Elster Adkins, in establishing the Millard Fire Department in 1972.
Runyon told Appalachian Newspapers in a recent interview that the idea for founding the department came from seeing the need in the community.
“I had a friend who lived in Parson’s Trailer court on Rocky Road, and he had three little boys,” Runyon recalled. “His trailer caught fire one night and they got out with only the clothes they had on.
“Only a few days later, another friend’s house caught fire,” Runyon said. “We couldn’t get any help and the closest fire department at the time was in Elkhorn City and by the time they got there, there wasn’t anything left.
”So, a bunch of us decided that we were going to do something about it,” Runyon said. “We took up collections in businesses with tin cans and we took up $1,000 exactly in a roadblock. Between the collections we had enough to buy a used fire truck.”
The volunteers obtained the fire truck and brought it back to Millard, which began the fire department, which now has four stations, five pumper trucks, five rescue vehicles, four boats, dive team truck, side-by-side ATV and 30 volunteers including the Fire Chief Glen Adkins.
Even at 90, Runyon responded to fire and EMS calls with the department and served as the dive master for the department’s dive team.
In the Appalachian Newspapers interview, Runyon shared his philosophy on why community service is important.
“We just need to help each other,” Runyon said. “Help each other and we’ll be alright.”
Visitation for Runyon will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 2, with funeral services beginning at noon Dec. 3 at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. The Elkhorn City Chapter of the Disabled America Veterans will hold military rites and the Millard/East Shelbiana Fire and rescue will oversee a fire service.