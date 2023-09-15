Fighting hunger has become a concern for some members of the community as Pikeville’s corner Blessing Boxes appear to be languishing.
Penny Pinson and Mary Slone, both of Pikeville are hosting a community food drive in collaboration with Pastor Debby Bailey and Grace Community Kitchen to combat hunger.
According to Bailey, hunger in Eastern Kentucky is a real issue.
“We see first-hand at the Grace Community Kitchen that the need for food in our community is great, and the issue is not just going away on its own,” Bailey said.
Bailey said Pinson approached her about the idea to start a community food drive.
“Right now, whether it’s the economy or inflation, or whatever is raising the cost of food,” said Bailey. “The struggle to put food on the table for some families is real and right now is a good time to start a food drive to help people in need.”
Non-perishables, such as canned food items and boxed food items are accepted for the food drive and can be dropped by the Grace Community Kitchen at 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 pm.
The food drive will last until the end of September.
Bailey said she hopes the food drive will inspire everyone to help combat hunger.
“For those in the community who would like to make a monetary donation, they can most definitely do that, and we will do the shopping on their behalf,” said Bailey. “Our hope is to raise awareness about food insecurity and to collect non-perishable food items to serve those in need.”