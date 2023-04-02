The Pike County/Pikeville Area Ministerial Association will be holding its annual Holy Week observance April 3 through April 7 at Pikeville United Methodist Church.
The services, which will begin at noon, will feature a different guest speaker and guest music. The schedule is as follows:
• Monday, April 3, Fr. Rob Adams of St. Francis Catholic Church; performing will be the Pike County Central Choir.
• Tuesday, April 4, Pastor Mike Harrison of First Christian Church; performing will be the Pike County Central Worship Team.
• Wednesday, April 5, Pastor Dave Hammond of First Baptist Church of Myra; performing will be Pikeville High School.
• Thursday, April 6, Pastor Scot Robinson of First Presbyterian Church; performing will be the University of Pikeville Worship Group.
• Friday, April 7, Pastor Guy Moyer of Pikeville United Methodist Church; performing will be the Pike County Central Jazz Band.
A free lunch will be provided after each service.