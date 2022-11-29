When criminal defendants fail to show up for court dates, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office has a number of options. The most severe is charging the person already facing a felony with another felony — bail jumping.
While Slone said recently that the office only takes that tactic in limited cases where it’s warranted, it’s a tactic they’re having to take more and more as defendants are failing at a far greater rate than in the past to show up for court.
According to an analysis by the News-Express, grand juries since June have indicted a total of 43 individuals on the charge of bail jumping, with some of those individuals being indicted on multiple counts because of multiple cases.
And the consequences can be strong.
“If you are released on bond on a felony then bail jumping first degree would apply (if you failed to show up) and that’s a class D felony — it’s another felony,” he said. “We do not present a bail jumping case for indictment to the grand jury unless we know that defendant was in the courtroom or on Zoom and the judge told them — not their attorney — to be here at this time and on this date.”
Slone said he has tried one case of bail jumping since becoming commonwealth’s attorney and the jury not only found the defendant guilty but sentenced him to the longest possible sentence.
“They gave him the max of 10 years,” he said. “The jury clearly is not tolerating it.”
Charging defendants with bail jumping, Slone said, is a last resort.
“(There won’t be a charge filed if) a defendant can approve his failure to appear was unavoidable and due to circumstances beyond his control,” he said.
Bail, Slone said, is based mainly on consideration of whether the person will commit another crime and whether they’ll show back up for future court hearings. It’s not intended as punishment and people’s financial circumstances must be
“We don’t want to put a bond on people who just can’t afford it,” he said.
The targets of bail jumping cases, Slone said, are those who his office believes are intentionally not coming to court. He said they will move to drop the cases if they find after indictment the person did have a valid reason for not coming.
The reasons the growing numbers, Slone believes, center on the court’s operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Court was just canceled for a long time and then we started doing it on Zoom,” he said. “I think people just got used to not coming to court.”
Regardless, Slone said, criminal defendants must show up to court.
“They have a duty to show back up and it’s something we’ll continue to indict,” he said.