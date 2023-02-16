Comedian Dan Alten to perform at Appcycled

Comedian Dan Alten will be performing at Appcycled in downtown Pikeville on Feb. 17, and has a unique guarantee — if you don’t have a good time, he said, you can spit on his car.
Alten said he has been performing stand-up comedy for 10 years and has been doing it full time for the last five years.
Over the course of his career, Alten said, he has performed in more than 30 states.
“I’ve been everywhere basically from the Rocky Mountains down to Texas and up to South Dakota,” said Alten. “And then all the way up and down the east coast.”
This isn’t the first time Alten has performed in Pikeville, he said, as Appcycled is one of his favorite venues because of the intimate setting.
This will be his fourth or fifth time performing at Appcycled, Alten said, and he is really looking forward to it.
“Every time we’ve done it, it’s always been a great time,” said Alten.
Joining Alten on stage, he said, will be comics from Louisville as well as comics from Huntington, West Virginia.
Beer from Broken Throne Brewery will be available for purchase, he added.
Alten said it will be a night full of laughs and promised a good time to be had by all.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at, appcycledky.myshopify.com, or in person at Appcycled located at, 242 Second Street, Pikeville.