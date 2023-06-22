The City of Coal Run has announced their Independence Day celebration will be held beginning at 7 p.m. July 3 in the city park.
“Our celebration will be much like the past,” Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott said. “We will have Julie Goff and the Swagtones performing in the gazebo.”
“In addition to the music, we’ll have wrestling between the musical sets,” Scott said. “We’ll be giving out free hotdogs and soft drinks and of course the Coal Run Fire Department will be setting off the spectacular fireworks display around 10 p.m.”
Scott and the city commissioners said they welcome everyone to come out and celebrate America’s birthday.